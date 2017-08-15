Letters Of Interest Due Friday For LESA Board Vacancy

August 15, 2017

The deadline is nearing for potential candidates to submit letters of interest for an LESA board vacancy.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency Board of Education is accepting letters of interest from community members who would like to interview for the open seat. Longtime board member and current Vice President Julie Hill informed the board during the August 9th meeting that she has moved her permanent residence outside of Livingston County.



LESA Superintendent Dr. Mike Hubert says Hill will be hard to replace as she is very well respected having been an active board member in the county for nearly 30 years. He says Hill always had high expectations for the Agency and great compassion and support for students and staff.



Whoever is appointed would serve the remainder of Hill’s term, which runs through June 30th, 2021. Interested applicants are asked to email their letters of interest to Hubert by 3pm Friday. The LESA Board of Education will then conduct candidate interviews during a special meeting August 23rd.



The board typically has had one member representing each of the five public school districts in Livingston County. Officials say ideally, that tradition would continue with a new board member being appointed from within the district boundaries of Hartland Consolidated Schools. (JM)