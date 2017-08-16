Condition Of Hartland Man Upgraded After Motorcycle Crash

August 16, 2017

The condition of a local man has been upgraded following a motorcycle crash Sunday night.



The 45-year-old Hartland man was originally hospitalized in critical condition at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc. He remains hospitalized but has since been upgraded to fair condition.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Fenton Road, south of Read Road. The man was traveling south on Fenton Road on a 2007 Harley Davidson when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle, suffering serious injuries. Fenton Road was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.



The man was wearing a helmet. The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. (JM)