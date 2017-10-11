Music Show Benefits Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit

October 11, 2017

A recent concert helped raise funds for the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the Annual Country Western Music Show at the Howell High School Performing Arts Center this past weekend was “a tremendous success” and featured country music recording star John Berry. The Mounted Unit is a team of local equestrians who volunteer their time, equipment and horses in support of the Sheriff’s Office by offering unique community services. Funds raised from the concert go toward the purchase of uniform gear as well as specialized training for volunteer members and their equestrian partners.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says it sincerely appreciates the overwhelming support of the community and the outstanding efforts of the Mounted Unit volunteers. Facebook photo. (JM)