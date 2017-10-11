2017 Fenton Ghost Walk This Weekend

October 11, 2017

Folklore, stories, myths and legends will be explored during weekend walking tours in Fenton.



Tales of past and present spirits will come alive as the Fenton Village Players and the Fenton Historical Society team up for the Ghost Walk tours this Friday and Saturday. It’s not a haunted or scary event but rather designed to combine heritage, folklore and stories about the ghosts of Fenton. The walking tours are less than one mile and wind around Fenton’s historic district.



Attendees are advised to come prepared with appropriate footwear, water or whatever needed to be comfortable as the terrain might be uneven. Tours leave every 15 minutes, starting at 7pm Friday and 6:30pm Saturday.



Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the event. Details are available through the link provided. (JM)