Electronic Waste Collection Event Set Later This Month In Howell

October 11, 2017

Livingston County residents have an opportunity later this month to recycle old televisions and other electronics.



The Electronic-Waste Collection Event is planned for Saturday, October 21st from 9am to 2pm in the parking lot at the Livingston County East Complex at 2300 E. Grand River in Howell. It’s hosted by the Livingston County Solid Waste Program and made possible with a grant from Chem-Trend.



Officials say the event provides a free and convenient opportunity for Livingston County residents, and small businesses with fewer than ten employees, to safely recycle a variety of electronic waste such as TV’s, computers, printers, monitors, laptops and other items. You’ll find complete details through the link below. (JK)