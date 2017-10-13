Solutions For Family Caregivers Expo Coming This Saturday

October 13, 2017

A free expo to help seniors and family members dealing with aging and Alzheimer-related problems is coming to Novi this weekend.



The Area Agency on Aging 1-B’s Solution for Family Caregiver’s Expo is coming to the Suburban Collection Showplace this Saturday, from 9am until 2pm. The AAA 1-B is a nonprofit organization that assists seniors and caregivers in a 6 county region including Livingston County.



Communications Manager Kathleen Yanik said the expo, which is returning for its 19th year, can be a valuable asset to caregivers who might be feeling overwhelmed. Yanik suggests that caregivers not try doing it all by themselves and to reach out for help when they need it. She said anything like Meals on Wheels, finding paid in-home help, or taking a class on caregiving can greatly reduce stress. Over 100 exhibitors with services will be at the expo and there will be 12 informational presentations.



Speakers will teach on topics like dealing with Medicare, protecting your assets from the costs of long term care, understanding dementia-related behaviors, and more. The event, including parking, is free, and no pre-registration is necessary. For more details, visit the link below. (MK)