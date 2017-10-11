Brighton Teachers & Students Present Report On Patriot Week

October 11, 2017

A Brighton High School teacher and two students gave a presentation on Patriot Week at the Brighton Board of Education meeting Monday night.



One of the subjects discussed involved the activities that take place during the week, observed during the first week of school in the fall. Michelle Holowicki, who teaches a class called “Close Up”, tells WHMI that a requirement of the year-long course is that the students take a trip to Washington, D.C. during the spring. Holowicki adds that the Close Up class is in charge of Patriot Week, and also organizes and supervises mock elections and school activities for civic holidays.



Superintendent Greg Gray says observing Patriot Week, and doing so in a proper and respectful manner, was an outgrowth of Board of Education discussions that started several years ago. Patriot Week is celebrated from Sept. 11th – the date of the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington – to Sept. 17th, Constitution Day - the anniversary of the signing of the US Constitution. Thus far, Michigan and 13 other states have recognized Patriot Week with gubernatorial and legislative proclamations and resolutions. (TT)