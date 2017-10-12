Search Continues For Wanted Man Considered Dangerous & Violent

Local authorities are still working to locate a man they say is considered violent and wanted on felony warrants.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says information was received that 38-year-old Edward Franklin Hulbert was at an address on Bates Street in the City of Howell last night. Hulbert has two outstanding felony warrants; one for a probation violation on a felony assault charge and another for aggravated stalking. He is also a registered sex offender, related to a 2003 conviction of criminal sexual conduct assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.



Investigation revealed Hulbert also made statements about not going back to prison. The Office says that information, coupled with his lengthy violent criminal history, led to the activation of the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team at the address. Also assisting on scene were Green Oak Township and Brighton Police, as well as the Hamburg Tactical Response Team. Authorities were able to make contact with two people inside the home, with one taken into custody on outstanding warrants. The other person was detained, questioned and released.



Hulbert remains at large and the public’s help is being sought to locate him. The Sheriff’s Office says he is considered violent but at this point, access to weapons or a vehicle are unknown. Hulbert is described as a white male, with red hair and brown eyes, standing 5 foot 10 and weighing 180 pounds. Multiple photos can be viewed in the attached press release.



Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. (JM)