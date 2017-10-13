Longtime Howell Library Director Named Fantasy of Lights Grand Marshal

October 13, 2017

The 2017 Grand Marshal of downtown Howell’s annual Fantasy of Lights Parade is longtime Director of the Howell Carnegie District Library, Kathleen Zaenger.



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce says Fantasy of Lights Grand Marshals are selected based on their contribution to the community and awarding Zaenger the title seems to be a fitting way to honor her many years of dedicated service. Zaenger has been at the library’s helm for 38 years, is a past president of the Michigan Library Association, and Livingston County’s 2012 Citizen of the Year. She is an active Howell Rotarian that plays a big part in Tour de Livingston, is involved in Walk for Warmth, and Bowl for Kids’ Sake to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters.



Chamber members say Zaenger is a leader whose knowledge and innovation has created a library that is a cornerstone of the city. Zaenger will be retiring from the library at the end of the year, but not before partaking in the parade and riding in the Grand Marshal float to light the city’s Christmas tree.



The 34th annual Fantasy of Lights Parade is scheduled for Friday, November 24th, in downtown Howell. (DK)