Birthday Ball Will Celebrate Anniversary of U.S. Marine Corps

October 15, 2017

A birthday ball to celebrate the 242nd anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps will be held next month in Howell.



The David Murnighan Marine Corp League, Detachment 161 will host the event on Friday, November 10th at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. All active, reserve and honorably discharged Marines, corpsmen and their families and friends are welcome to attend. A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a prime rib dinner. Music will be provided by Fast Eddie with raffles and 50/50 drawing. Tickets are $20 each and will only be sold through November 1st.



The Marine Corps League is a nonprofit, federally recognized veteran’s organization. All funds raised will be used to purchase flags to celebrate Flag Day in June, supporting veterans at the VA Hospital, while also supporting the community by participating on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Armed Force Day. The group’s Honor Guard also renders Military Honors monthly at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly and to local fallen veterans in Livingston County.



You’ll find details about the anniversary dinner in the events section. (JK)