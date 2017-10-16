Driver Crashes Into Howell Store

An accident Sunday morning left a gaping hole in a Howell storefront.



Howell Police say a 59 year old female was preparing to back her Ford Escort out of a parking space at The Family Dollar store on Grand River and thought the vehicle was in reverse. The vehicle was instead in drive and when she accelerated, her car struck the building, leaving it halfway inside the store. There were no injuries reported. The driver was cited for Careless Driving. Police say there was no sign of any alcohol or drug use. Picture credit: Mindy Schoeberlein (JK)