Brighton Chamber To Host Candidate Forum

October 16, 2017

The Brighton City Council will be the focus of a forum later this month.



The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum for candidates running for City of Brighton Council positions in the November 7th election. It will be held Monday, October 30th in the Conference Center of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce on E. Grand River at 7pm. Candidates on the ballot include incumbents Jon Emaus, Renee Pettengill, Shawn Pipoly and Kristoffer Tobbe. Challengers include Susan Backhaus and Joyce Powers, although Powers is running as a write-in candidate. All six are vying for four positions on Brighton City Council.



Each candidate will have the opportunity to deliver opening and closing statements and will then answer questions on a variety of topics. The general public may submit questions for the candidates, but they will be pre-screened for appropriateness and applicability to the positions. For further information, or to submit questions, contact Pam McConeghy, President & CEO of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce at 1-810-227-5086 or online through the link below. (JK)