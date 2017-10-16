Monument To Honor Oakland County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit

October 16, 2017

The heroics and dedication that K-9's within a unit at the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office gave to serve and protect will be memorialized during an event this month.



The Michigan War Dog Memorial is a non-profit organization with a mission to continue restoration of hallowed ground into a park setting and maintain that setting for the purpose of allowing interment of retired Military Working Dogs and retired Service Dogs. Located at the corner of Milford Rd and 11 Mile in Lyon Township; it provides interment, with full honors, at no cost to the handler/owner.



Memorial President Phil Weitlauf says they will be installing a new monument that will list the 21 dogs that have passed since the concept of the unit. He says it will be a living document to add names to if needed and the unveiling will take place at noon on Saturday, October 28 at the memorial. The event is open to the public.



Weitlauf says it’s been an exciting month for the memorial and people have really stepped up to help. This past weekend, an annual fundraiser was held at the VFW Post in Highland Township while a landscaping association selected the memorial for a day of service and performed a complete makeover. A memorial garden was also put in off the walkway in an area that will have benches for people to sit and reflect on their pet and good memories. (JM)