Livingston County Hires New Animal Control Director

October 17, 2017

A new director has been hired to oversee Livingston County Animal Control.



The Livingston County Board of Commissioners met Monday night and approved a resolution to hire Aimee Orn as the next director, pictured in front. The position has been vacant since September 15th when former director Andy Seltz left for a new position elsewhere.



County Administrator Ken Hinton commented that Orn was selected out of pool of qualified candidates, saying she rings an extensive background and excellent credentials. Orn has worked as the lead animal control officer with Macomb County for nearly a decade before working as chief animal control officer for Lapeer County.



Commissioners approved the resolution unanimously, with William Green absent. Orn thanked the board for the opportunity during the meeting. (JM)