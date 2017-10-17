Howell Man Charged After Home Invasion Incident In Fowlerville

October 17, 2017

A home invasion incident last week in Fowlerville has resulted in a Howell man facing felony charges.



Fowlerville Police say they were dispatched around 5am last Wednesday, October 11th to a breaking and entering and a felonious assault incident at a duplex off of Grand River in the village. An officer made contact with a female who said her 26-year-old ex-boyfriend had broken into her friend's residence through an unlocked window and had assaulted her. She said the suspect then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and began threatening others inside the home before stabbing himself several times in the abdomen and chest. He then reportedly threw the knife at the homeowner but missed. He fled the residence in his vehicle after the homeowner called 911.



Fowlerville officers, with assistance from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, were able to speak to the suspect on his cellphone and convince him to turn himself in. He was then detained and Livingston County EMS and Fowlerville Fire personnel treated him for his injuries. The suspect admitted to using crack cocaine prior to the incident and said he was upset his girlfriend was possibly cheating on him. The suspect was transported to Sparrow Hospital for his injuries and was later transferred to a psychiatric hospital. He has been charged with Home Invasion, Felonious Assault, Domestic Violence and as a habitual offender. (JK)