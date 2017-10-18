Construction Starts Today On Old US-23 Between Spencer & Hilton Roads

October 18, 2017

A construction project on a portion of Old US-23 in Brighton Township gets underway today and motorists should be prepared for travel delays.



The pavement rehabilitation project will encompass a stretch of Old US-23 between Spencer Road east and Hilton Road. The Livingston County Road Commission advises that work is scheduled to start today, with completion tentatively set for Friday, November 3rd. The project involves milling the existing surface, repairing faulted concrete joints, extending a bypass lane to Larchmoor, reshaping shoulders, and then resurfacing the road and adjacent shoulder.



All of the work will be done under flagger control. The Road Commission says extended delays are expected, especially during peak hours, and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. (JM)