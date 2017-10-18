Services Set For Fenton Man Killed In Boating Accident

October 18, 2017

Services will be held Thursday for a Fenton man who died after a tragic accident on a local lake.



57-year-old Mark Elmer died last week after his leg was severed by a boat propeller while trying to remove the boat from Lake Fenton. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says Elmer and a friend were working to remove the boat from its hoist when Elmer slipped, fell into the water, and had his leg severed by the boat’s propeller. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but died from his injuries about two hours later.



Visitation for the retired corrections officer will be from 1 to 3pm and 5 to 8pm today at the Swartz Funeral Home in Flint. Services will be held at noon Thursday at Lamb of God Lutheran Church in Flint. Burial will follow at Flint Memorial Park. Anyone wishing to make a contribution is being encouraged to donate to the family to set up a trust for Elmer’s grandchildren. (JK)