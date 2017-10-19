Local Man Facing Charges For Sending Nude Photos To Underage Girl

October 19, 2017

A local man who sent his nude photos to a 13-year-old girl is facing charges.



18-year-old Craig Allen Holland of Gregory is charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes, using computers to commit a crime, and distributing obscene matter to children. The charges stem from his relationship with a 13-year-old girl. Unadilla Township Police Chief Dave Russell tells WHMI Holland connected with the girl via Facebook. He sent nude images of himself and then convinced the girl to send nude images of herself back. Russell says they did not have any in person contact that they are aware of.



Court records indicate this occurred last December and the case was taken over by local authorities in March. Chief Russell says the girl’s mother became aware of the pictures after a friend of the girl brought it to her attention.



Holland was charged earlier this month and held on a $50,000 bond. He was released from the Livingston County Jail last week after posting bond. Holland is due back in 53rd District Court October 25th for a probable cause conference, which will determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial. (DK)