Middle School Students Raise $5,400 For Hurricane Relief

October 22, 2017

Local middle school students planned and participated in a fundraiser to benefit hurricane relief.



Highlander Way Middle School in Howell recently held a 5K run/walk to support the American Red Cross. The Hawks Care 5K began with sixth grade students researching various organizations to donate the funds before eventually selecting the Red Cross. Seventh graders planned the details of the race, and the school’s eighth graders promoted the race to the student body and contacted local businesses for donations. After a pep assembly and check presentation, students then participated in the 5K.



Highlander Way principal Melanie Post said she was incredibly proud of the work the student body put into the event and that it was amazing to see the school rally behind hurricane relief. Through their efforts the students were able to far surpass their goal of $2,000 and donated $5,400 to the Red Cross. (MK)