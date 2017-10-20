Man Caught Watching Porn At Work Headed To Trial

October 20, 2017

A Flint man has been bound over on charges connected to an incident in which he was caught at work watching porn depicting a minor.



39-year-old Kenneth James Smith was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday on charges of using a computer to commit a crime, possession of child sexually abusive material, and failure to register as a sex offender.



Smith reportedly works at a manufacturing plant in Howell Township. His supervisor felt Smith was slacking at work and viewed surveillance footage to further investigate his poor job performance. From the video, the supervisor is said to have witnessed Smith watching pornography on his phone that appeared to involve a female minor. Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the plant and agreed that the subject in the video was indeed underage, leading to a search warrant to obtain Smith’s phone and electronic devices from his home.



In 2005, Smith was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13, which required him to register as a sex offender for life. He reportedly changed his address and failed to notify the proper authorities, which led to the failure to register as a sex offender charge.



Smith is being held in the Livingston County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Future court dates have not been set for him at this time. (DK)