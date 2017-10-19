Third Exam Finds Fenton Twp. Teen Competent For Murder Trial

October 19, 2017

A Fenton Township teen charged with fatally shooting his friend has again been found competent to stand trial.



16-year old Abdurrahman Ahmed Akl was charged as an adult with open murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Morris. Police arrested Akl March 4th after responding to a 9-1-1 report of a male with a gunshot to the head. Authorities say evidence indicates that Akl and Morris, who were friends, were alone on the first floor of the residence when the shooting occurred. According to the autopsy report, Morris was shot from behind at point blank range on the top left side of his head. Police were met by Akl outside and arrested him without incident, securing a semi-automatic pistol they found on the front porch.



An interim mental exam by the state determined Akl was incompetent to stand trial, followed by a finding that he was competent. The discrepancy prompted Akl’s attorney to request an independent analysis. On Wednesday in 67th District Court in Fenton, the third exam also determined he was competent for trial. Akl, who is also charged with receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and two counts of felony firearms, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing November 1st. (JK)