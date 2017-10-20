Bank Window Replacement Prompts Lane Closures In Downtown Howell

October 20, 2017

Periodic lane closures can be expected in downtown Howell next week.



There will be periodic closures of the northbound lane of Michigan Avenue at Grand River beginning Monday, October 23rd. Officials say the closures are a safety precaution during window replacement on the west side of the First National Bank building.



Officials say the portion of the project resulting in the periodic closures is expected to take just a few days. (JM)