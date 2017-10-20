Entries Sought For Fantasy Of Lights Parade In Downtown Howell

October 20, 2017

What can an organization do with 5,000 lights? That’s the challenge being out to local businesses, agencies and groups by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



The 34th annual Fantasy of Lights Parade is planned on Friday, November 24th. Organizers are encouraging the community to get creative and enter a float in the illuminated nighttime parade in downtown Howell featuring animals, marching bands and Santa Claus. This year’s theme is “All is Bright”. Floats must have at least 5,000 lights.



Float applications can be downloaded by visiting the Fantasy of Lights web page through the link below. The deadline for entries is November 2nd. For more information about the Fantasy of Lights, contact Michelle Tokan at mtokan@howell.org or by calling (517) 546-3920. (JM)