Center Stage Expo Puts Local Businesses In The Spotlight

October 20, 2017

A unique event gave many local businesses a chance to shine in the spotlight.



Center Stage: The Business Expo took place Thursday afternoon stretching into the evening at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. The event, put on the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, was the brainchild of President and CEO Pam McConeghy who dreamed up doing something creative for the community over a year ago. Following a closed door opportunity for the nearly 60 businesses attending to network internally, the doors opened to the public. Inside attendees saw vendors set up at tables around a center stage area with bright lights and a DJ playing music. Throughout the event, each business had the chance to come up into the spotlight, talk about what they do, and give away prizes. McConeghy said business owners from all over the region signed up to be a part of this. She said that local business is what makes this area so vibrant and complimented the variety.



The expo was filled with businesses not only from Brighton, but Howell, the rest of Livingston County, and from all over southeast Michigan. McConeghy called the event a success and said the response she has heard from businesses and attendees was all positive. She said that while this was the first annual Center Stage Expo, she doesn’t intend for it to be the last. (MK)