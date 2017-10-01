Brighton Council Accepts DDA Offer to Pay for Bonding Projects

October 1, 2017

City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to accept the Downtown Development Authority’s offer to pay $2.5 million toward various projects. Capital improvement bonds and refunding bonds will be used for the projects.



They include one major project already completed: the $300,000 local match required toward resurfacing and other improvements that were made to West Grand River this past summer. City Manager Nate Geinzer tells WHMI there are several future projects that will be paid for using DDA funds via the bonding mechanism that was approved Thursday night.



The projects also include resurfacing and other improvements to Challis Road from Karl Greimel Drive to Grand River. This section is not part of the Livingston County Road Commission project on Challis, which will go from Karl Greimel Drive west to the CSX Railroad tracks.



The CIP bonds will also pay for improvements to Second Street from Mill Pond Lane to Walnut and possibly Cross St. as funds permit, as well as the $750,000 Mill Pond bandshell and amphitheater project. (TT)

