Crane Falls On Genoa Township House

October 24, 2017

Crews worked for hours to upright a crane that fell on a home while doing tree removal work in Genoa Township Monday.



The Brighton Area Fire Department responded around 3pm to a home on Sunrise Road, in the Sunrise Park neighborhood off Grand River near Lake Chemung. Crews arrived to find a 100-foot crane that fell and damaged a house. There were no injuries reported. Fire Chief Mike O’Brian tells WHMI they worked to remove the boom on the crane and then right side the truck.



A family of four was displaced for the evening and multiple power lines were down in the area, causing outages in the neighborhood. (JM)