Local Police Agencies Hosting Drug Take Back Events Saturday

October 24, 2017

A number of local police agencies are taking part in another National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this weekend.



Local agencies are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to provide a venue for citizens to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs. The drop off service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. Drugs can be dropped off from 10am to 2pm this Saturday at a variety of area agencies including the Brighton City Police Department on South Third Street, the Michigan State Police Brighton Post off Buno Road and the Fenton Police Department on Leroy Street. However no liquids, inhalers, patches, or syringes will be accepted at the sites.



National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is held twice a year. During the one-day effort in April, MSP posts collected 597 pounds of prescription drugs. State Police say that studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. Further, disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can pose safety and health hazards. A complete list of locations and other information is available through the link below. (JK)