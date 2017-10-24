Hospitals Now Affected By Oakland County Water Main Break

October 24, 2017

Two hospitals are canceling elective surgeries and procedures due to a water emergency following a water main break in Oakland County.



Providence Park Hospital in Novi says ambulances are being rerouted away from the hospital and some patients are being transferred to Providence Hospital in Southfield. Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital says it has no water service and its clinics are closed for the day. Bloomfield Hills Schools have canceled classes, while Novi Public Schools officials are asking students to attend with bottled water.



The break Monday night in Farmington Hills prompted a boil water advisory for several communities in the area. The affected communities include parts or all of Bloomfield Township, Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Keego Harbor, Oakland Township, Orchard Lake, Novi, Novi Township, Rochester Hills, Wixom, West Bloomfield Township and Walled Lake. The Great Lakes Water Authority is working to repair the break and says it's hoping have the water main back in operation this week. The authority says the advisory could be in effect until Thursday or Friday. (AP)