Lane Closures Coming On I-96 At Latson Road For Pavement Patching

October 25, 2017

More pavement patching is scheduled on I-96 in the Howell area this week.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises there will be a single lane closure Thursday on westbound I-96 at Latson Road for pavement patching. The closure will be place between 6am and 3pm. Then on Saturday, there will be a double lane closure in same location on westbound I-96 from 2am to 10am.



Finally, M-DOT advises there will also be a single lane closure starting at 10am Saturday, lasting until noon on Sunday. (JM)