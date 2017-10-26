Whitmore Lake Public Schools Have Favorable Fund Balance, Audit

October 26, 2017

The Whitmore Lake Public Schools district is faring well financially according to a recent audit report.



The Board of Education met Monday and received an unmodified opinion for its 2016/2017 fiscal year audit. Lansing-based Maner Costerisan performed the audit and a representative commented that “Adding over $1,000,000 to fund balance without increases in enrollment is almost unheard of.” In addition to the positive audit, officials say the district ended the 2016/2017 school year with a 9.65% fund balance - a stark difference from ending the 2014/2015 school year with less than 1% and far above the state’s minimum requirement of a 5% fund balance. Superintendent Tom DeKeyser said coming together as a community, district, and board along with creative revenue creation got them where they are today. He says goals for the future are to invest resources into programming and instruction for students.



DeKeyser also informed the board that he is in the process of pursuing the creation of a “Vision 2020” strategic plan. Thus, he’ll be reaching out to community members over the next few months for their feedback on the best places to invest in the future of Whitmore Lake Public Schools over the next three years and beyond. (JM)