24th Annual Filling Wishes Booklet Released

October 26, 2017

The Livingston County United Way has released their yearly wish lists for local nonprofit organizations that could use a little help during the holiday season.



The 24th Annual Filling Wishes booklet is now available. In it can be found lists of practical products and services needed by nearly 30 area organizations hoping to continue providing community programming while offsetting some of their operating costs. Items commonly needed include office equipment, stationary supplies, paper towels, gift cards, and much more. In some cases gently used furniture and supplies may be donated.



Tax receipts for contributed items can be given for year-end deductions. The Filling Wishes Booklet can be found through the link below. (MK)