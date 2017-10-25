Sheriff's Office Advises Of Phone Scams In Livingston County

October 25, 2017

The public is being advised of a telephone based fraud scheme recently attempted in the area.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office advises that an individual is calling area residents using a phone number which appears to be local and claims to be a Deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. The caller claims the local resident has a warrant for their arrest and requests they purchase a Green Dot Money Pack to “wire” him bond money. The caller threatens officers will come arrest the resident if they do not send the funds promptly.



The most recent scammer is said to be calling from 517-234-0488 and claims to be Deputy Michael Scott. Authorities say this is a scam and anyone receiving such a call should simply hang up, adding no legitimate government agency will ever request someone to use a money wire service to send them funds.



The Sheriff’s Office says several people received the calls on Tuesday but they were not aware of anyone who has fallen victim by sending funds. However, they encourage anyone with vulnerable friends, neighbors or relatives who may be more susceptible to these types of crimes to teach them never to wire money to someone they do not know. (JM)