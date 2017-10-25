Accident On I-96 West Near D-19 Closes Two Lanes Of Traffic

An East Lansing man has been transported to the hospital as a precaution following an accident on westbound I-96 Wednesday afternoon.



Two lanes of traffic were shut down for nearly 45 minutes Wednesday after a 2016 Freightliner semi was rear ended by a 2017 Jeep Wrangler west I-96 west of D-19 in Howell. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy reported that the semi driver, a 53 year old male from Charlotte, Michigan, was slowing down for traffic with his flashers on when he was struck from behind by the Wrangler, driven by a 24 year old male from East Lansing. Murphy said the driver of the Wrangler had his cruise control on and said he didn’t see the truck in front of him slowing down. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and neither drugs nor alcohol were involved. Murphy said the East Lansing man was transported to Sparrow Hospital as a precaution. (Photo- Carolyn Arking)(MK)

