Participants Sought For 2017 County Communication Survey

October 26, 2017

There’s less than a week left to participate in the 3rd annual Livingston County 2017 Communication Survey.



Everyone who works, lives, or plays in Livingston County is encouraged to take part in the survey that will provide feedback on the county’s communication efforts. The survey is a part of the county’s Strategic Plan and efforts to provide increased transparency with citizens and more open lines of communication with community partners. The Board of Commissioners will use the survey to help them identify ways to better get the word out about issues, encourage greater participation and engagement in activities, and better promote understanding of county government.



As a result of the past 2 surveys the county has recognized a need for a greater social media presence and now has 12 Facebook and Twitter accounts. The survey is available online until next Tuesday, October 31st. It can be found through the link below. (MK)