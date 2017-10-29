Local Author Fair Coming To Hamburg Township

October 29, 2017

Authors from around Livingston County and the state will be in Hamburg Township for a special event.



More than 20 authors, with half of them hailing from Livingston County will gather at the Hamburg Township Library for the Local Author Fair on November 4th. From 11am until 2pm that Saturday attendees will have a chance to converse and hear from the authors about not only their books, but also the writing and publishing process. Several genres will be represented, including children’s books, young adult, history, romance, horror, travel, cookbooks, and more. Books will be available for purchase and signing, as well.



Entrance to this all-ages event is free. It will take place in the community meeting room at the library, located at 10411 Merrill Road in Hamburg. For more information, visit their website, a link for which is below. (MK)