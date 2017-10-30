Livingston County's Jobless Rate Up Slightly In September

After multiple months in the top spot, Livingston County’s unemployment ranking fell in September.



Livingston County’s jobless rate stood at 3.3% in September, moving up one-tenth of a percentage point from August. While the increase was minimal, it was enough to bump Livingston County to the number two ranking out of all 83 counties in Michigan. The county was able to maintain the lowest statewide jobless rate for four months in a row. The number one spot is now held by Mackinac County, which has a jobless rate of 3.2%.



The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget reports unemployment rates fell seasonally in 14 of the 17 major labor market areas in September. The rate for the statistical area that includes Livingston County was unchanged. The state says overall, labor market indicators displayed seasonal and typical trends in September and the majority of Michigan’s metropolitan regions continue to show solid job gains over the year. (JM)