Chain Of Lakes Workshop Set Tonight In Hamburg Township

October 27, 2017

Residents are invited to attend a workshop tonight focused on management of the Huron River Chain of Lakes system.



The workshop is designed to help residents understand the plant and weed system within the Chain of Lakes, along with some emerging lake management challenges. The chain is an eight-mile connection of nine lakes in Washtenaw and Livingston Counties that consists of: Big Portage, Little Portage, Baseline, Zukey, Strawberry, Whitewood, Gallagher, Ore, and Tamarack. The chain is part of a select group of lakes where LakeScan monitoring and analysis have been applied.



The state-of-the-art lake monitoring method provides comparisons of lake-to-lake and year-to-year conditions. Monitoring lake plant communities is said to be new and informative, and will ultimately help with management strategies and direction on what can be done to improve the lakes. Dr. G. Douglas Pullman will be the presenter at the workshop which will run from 7 to 9pm tonight at the Hamburg Township Hall on Merrill Road. (JK)