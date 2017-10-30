Tentative Settlement Reached In Police Chase Lawsuit

October 30, 2017

A lawsuit against a former Fowlerville Police officer connected to a fatal motorcycle accident has been settled.



Former Fowlerville Police Officer Frederick Miller was being sued by Mary Stamm on behalf of the estate of her son who died after his motorcycle crashed into Miller’s vehicle (pictured) during a high speed chase. Court records indicate a monetary settlement between the parties was reached last month, although the terms of the agreement were not released. The incident that spawned the lawsuit began in the early morning hours of May 17th, 2011 on westbound I-96 when police say 20-year-old Carl Albert Stamm IV failed to pull over for speeding. Video from patrol cars indicated he was traveling at approximately 126 mph when he crashed into the back of Miller’s patrol car.



The U.S. Supreme Court in June declined to hear an appeal by Miller, which followed a ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that determined there were disputes of material fact regarding whether Miller intended to block Stamm and whether Stamm’s conduct posed an immediate threat to others. It said because the evidence is such that a jury could return a verdict in Mrs. Stamm’s favor, the lawsuit against him could continue, denying his contention that he was immune from liability because he was acting in his role as a police officer.



The lawsuit remains officially active, pending a December 26th deadline to finalize the settlement agreement and file it with the court. (JK)