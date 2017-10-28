Window Replacement Project To Close Northbound Michigan Avenue

October 28, 2017

Those traveling in downtown Howell next week will likely encounter a lane closure.



Northbound Michigan Avenue, between Sibley Street and Grand River, will be closed starting Monday morning for a permit project through the City of Howell. The closure, which is needed for window replacement of the First National Bank building, is expected to begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, October 30, and continue through 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 4.



A detour will be posted when the roadway is closed directing motorists westbound on Mason Road, northbound on McPherson Park Drive and then back to Grand River Avenue. (JK)