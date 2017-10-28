Father & 4-Year-Old Daughter Injured In Highland Township House Fire

October 28, 2017

A father and his young daughter were injured in a residential structure fire early Friday morning.



The Highland Township Fire Department responded around 12:18am to the 2000 block of Tartan Court after reports of a fire. After it was extinguished, the department requested assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigations Unit. A report states a 4-year-old girl sustained burns to 20% of her body on her hands and arms. The 40-year-old father of the child suffered smoke inhalation. Both were transported to a hospital and last listed in stable condition.



A fire investigator was looking into the cause and origin. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time but appears accidental and the investigation continues. (JM)