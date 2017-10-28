Coats For Kids Collection Underway

October 28, 2017

At least one thousand area families will need assistance with winter clothing and a longtime community partnership aims to help lessen that burden and keep kids warm.



Coats for Kids is a partnership between the Salvation Army of Livingston County and WHMI. Winter coats along with hats, gloves, mittens, snow pants and winter boots are being collected in Coats for Kids boxes at sites throughout Livingston County. All items being donated should be new or gently-used, and clean.



Coats are available now and there is no in-depth paperwork to compete. Major Prezza Morrison with the local Salvation Army Corps says they strive to make the process as easy as possible for those in need of warm winter coats and other outerwear. Morrison says they do rotate out and add new coats so if someone doesn’t find the right coat or item they need the first time, she encourages them to just come back a different week until they find something.



Those looking to get coats can stop by the Salvation Army’s church and social services building at 503 Lake Street in Howell, near Thompson Lake Monday through Friday from 10am to 3:30pm. The thrift store on Grand River is run by a separate entity and is not associated with Coats for Kids. For those looking to donate, a list of Coats for Kids collection sites below. (JM)



VG’s in Howell



Brighton Ford



Busch’s in Brighton and Pinckney



7-11 stores in Howell and Brighton



LOC Federal Credit Union in Howell and Hartland



Fowlerville Pharmacy



Brighton Harley Davidson



Kroger Stores in Howell, Brighton, Hartland and Hamburg Twp.



WHMI building at 1277 Parkway Drive in Genoa Township



Salvation Army 503 Lake Street in Howell