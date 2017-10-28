Bond Reduced For Howell Teen Charged With Sex Assault & Extortion

October 28, 2017

A Howell High School student facing charges of sexual assault and extortion has been released from jail following a judge’s decision to significantly reduce his bond.



17-year-old Scott William Minton was charged last month and since held in the Livingston County Jail on a $1(m) million dollar bond. Judge Michael P. Hatty reduced his bond to $100,000 Friday and Minton was released with stipulations. Minton was placed on a GPS tether, given a curfew, and prohibited from contacting the victim and using the internet.



Minton was bound over for trial earlier this month on nine felony charges, five of which allege first degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration. He is also charged with two counts of extortion and one count of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material. Howell Police say the charges are the result of an April 1st incident that occurred on property adjacent to Howell High School. Minton is accused of demanding sex from a 16-year-old girl and threatening to share explicit photos of her if she did not comply.



Although Minton was just 16 years old at the time of the alleged incident, he was charged as an adult. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt has said while it isn’t common practice to charge a juvenile as an adult, his office will do so when the circumstances are appropriate. If convicted, Minton could face up to life in prison, although a juvenile sentencing option would also be available. He is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing December 1st. (DK)