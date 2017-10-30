Railroad Bridge Rehabilitation Project Delayed Two Days

October 30, 2017

The completion date for the second phase of a railroad bridge construction project in Cohoctah Township has been pushed back.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the final phase of a project to rehabilitate the railroad bridge on Jones Road is being pushed back two days. Officials say additional repairs were needed on the structure, requiring additional curing time for concrete. The work is being done under a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation. Jones Road is closed at the Great Lakes Central Railroad bridge, which is roughly 675 feet east of Oak Grove Road.



Jones Road will remain closed for the duration of the final phase, which is now scheduled to be completed November 1st. (JM)