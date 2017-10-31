Highland Township Man Killed When He Walks Into Traffic

An accident left a Highland Township man dead Monday after authorities say he walked into traffic.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at about 8:50pm on M-59, west of Milford Road, when the 54-year-old pedestrian walked into the road and was hit by a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling westbound. The 50-year-old driver from Fenton told officials he did not see the man before hitting him. Paramedics performed life-saving measures but were unable to revive the man. He was pronounced dead by a physician at McLaren Hospital-Oakland after paramedics provided telemetry from the scene.



The pedestrian, who was crossing in or near the cross walk, appeared to have failed to yield to westbound traffic. The sheriff's office says the pedestrian may have been under the influence of alcohol. The crash remains under investigation. (JK)

