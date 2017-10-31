Oakland County K9's Honored With Memorial

October 31, 2017

The heroics and dedication of K-9's from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office were honored at the Michigan War Dog Memorial in Lyon Township this past weekend.



A monument to the office’s K9’s was dedicated Saturday with an “End of Watch” ceremony. 21 of the sheriff’s K9's are now memorialized on the monument. Memorial President Phil Weitlauf says several K9 handlers gave them items associated with their K9 to be buried in front of the monument. Weitlauf called it, “an emotional day with some tears, as the bond between the handler and their K9 partner is way over the top.” He added that the Michigan War Dog Memorial, located at the corner of Milford Rd and 11 Mile in Lyon Township, has been tagged as "The Michigan Arlington for K9 Heroes" which he thinks is fitting.



The memorial is a nonprofit organization with a mission to continue restoration of hallowed ground into a maintained, park setting to allow interment of retired Military Working Dogs and retired Service Dogs. (JK)