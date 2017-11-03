Wreaths Across America Returning To Pinckney

This holiday season the Village of Pinckney is doing their part to make certain no veteran is forgotten.



The Village of Pinckney Cemetery Board is once again joining with Wreaths Across America to honor servicemen and women in a special ceremony to be held at the Historical Cemetery. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 16th, beginning at noon. A specifically designated wreath for each of the 5 branches of military plus the Merchant Marines and POW/MIA’s will be placed on memorials in-time with 400 other participating programs across the U.S. Volunteers will then head out into the cemetery, place wreaths on veteran’s headstones, say their name aloud, and thank them for their service.



Village Clerk Amy Salowitz said that they are once again working with St. Mary Catholic Church to help ensure that no known veteran in Pinckney is forgotten. She said they have identified roughly 450 headstones in the Village that belong to veterans, some of them dating back to the 1850s. Volunteers and donations are still needed.



Individuals or groups can register through the link below, by calling the Village offices at (734) 878-6206, or by just showing up on the day of the event. Monetary donations made online or in person at St. Mary’s or Village Hall will also help the program receive three wreaths for the price of two. (MK)