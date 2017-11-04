New Fundraising Sign Installed At 11 Mile Road Park In Lyon Township

November 4, 2017

New signage is up at the location of a future park in Lyon Township.



Lyon Township has what it describes as “ambitious plans” to develop a park at the northeast corner of 11 Mile and Milford Roads. Approximately 64 acres was donated to the township from a developer. 20 acres will be developed into a park, while 44 acres will remain a wooded conservancy with a future nature trail. The plan is to develop the park in four phases at a total cost of $2.3 (m) million and the township is seeking grants to help fund the project, along with corporate and business donations. The township has already applied for a grant to help with phase one. To date, it has received $10,000 from International Transmission Company or ITC, as well as a commitment from a private foundation for playscape equipment. Officials say funding will be tracked on the new sign for the community to see the progress.



Finally, individuals wanting to get involved are encouraged to join the “Friends of the 11 Mile Road Park” group, which is said to be a good opportunity for people with ideas, particularly about fundraising; have kids involved in sports; or want to support the community by contributing time and expertise. Friends of the 11 Mile Road Park meet on the third Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at the Township Hall. Those interested in joining should contact Deputy Supervisor Melanie Mullin at 248-437-2240.



More information about the 11 Mile Road Park can be found through the link below. Facebook photo. (JM)