Napier Road Closing Between 9 & 10 Mile Next Week

November 2, 2017

Major work on a busy road near the Lyon Township and Novi border will cause commuters to find alternate routes for the rest 2017.



The Road Commission for Oakland County is closing Napier Road between 9 Mile and 10 Mile Roads starting next Friday, November 10th. Excavation and drainage work will begin in preparation for paving that stretch of Napier next spring. The Road Commission has assigned a detour for the length of the project. The detour for through traffic will be 8 Mile Road to Beck Road to 10 Mile, and vice versa. Residential access down Napier Road will be maintained.



The excavation and drainage work is expected to be completed on January 5th, 2018. The road will be reopened then until paving the paving work begins, at which time it will re-close. (MK)