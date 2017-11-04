Court Dates Postponed For Truck Driver Charged In Triple-Fatal Crash

Court dates have been pushed back for a truck driver facing charges from a crash last April on US-23 in Green Oak Township that left three people dead.



62-year-old Gary Bruce Erard is charged in 53rd District Court with three misdemeanor counts of moving violation causing death. Green Oak Township Police say Erard failed to stop April 23rd as he approached other vehicles on southbound US-23, south of Lee Road, striking six other vehicles.



One of the vehicles, a 1997 Ford Escort, was completely destroyed in the crash after the truck rolled over on top of it. The driver of the Escort, 51-year-old Robin David Brown of Milford, was pronounced dead at the scene, while his 25-year-old fiancé, Sarah Miller, also from Milford, later died from her injuries at the University of Michigan Hospital where she was taken after being removed from the wreckage by members of the Green Oak Township Fire Department. 52-year-old Roby James Steele of Davison, who was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic that was also hit by the semi, was also pronounced dead at the scene after being removed from his vehicle.



A status conference in the case has been moved out to November 30th. If no plea deal is reached, the case is set for jury selection December 1st. If convicted, Erard faces up to a year in jail. (JM)