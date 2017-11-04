Highland Township Company To Depart For Trade Mission In South America

November 4, 2017

Business leaders from seven Michigan companies, including one locally, are traveling to South America on a trade mission to increase export opportunities.



The Michigan Economic Development Corporation says the trade mission starts Sunday and runs through November 11th in Brazil and Argentina. The trade mission will include meetings with prospective business partners, distributors and customers. It is being led by the Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s International Trade Program. Among the local companies taking part include Magnetic Products Incorporated, based in Highland Township. The company is a worldwide provider of both magnetic and non-magnetic material handling solutions.



The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state's marketing arm. The state says Michigan's 2016 export sales totaled more than $1 (B) billion to Brazil and about $244 million to Argentina. Photo: MPI. (JM)